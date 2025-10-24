Israel: Hamas could return 8 more hostage remains, but plays for time

An Israeli official said Friday that Hamas could release the remains of eight more hostages held in Gaza, but noted that the locations of five others remain unknown.

“They are playing games and dragging out the ceasefire without entering the second phase in which they must disarm,” said the official.

1 View gallery The remaining hostages ( Photo: Courtesy of the families, IDF )

According to the source, Israel is “knocking on the table” over the issue of the fallen. Washington “understands us,” the official added, noting that among the dead are two U.S. citizens: Capt. Omer Neutra and Staff Sgt Itay Chen.

The latest repatriation of bodies occurred overnight between Thursday, when the remains of Arie Zalmanowicz and Tamir Adar were returned. Before the ceasefire agreement, 28 bodies of hostages were held in Gaza; Israeli officials say that number is now 13. They assert that Hamas’ staggered releases amount to contract violations, and maintain that the terror group could have handed over more at this stage.

Hamas has countered that logistical obstacles—such as search and recovery operations amid widespread destruction—are delaying returns. Meanwhile, the families of the missing and deceased live in endless waiting. Ruby Chen, father of Itay Chen, told Ynet: “We sat yesterday with Matan Angrest. It was hard… I expect to receive the worst phone call of my life, and when it doesn’t come, I’m disappointed.” He added bluntly: “Where is Israel’s commitment to bring them home?”

Most of the hostages still held by Hamas are those who stood at the front line on October 7 — soldiers, emergency responders and police officers who took immediate action during the massacre. “All our heroes remained there…” Chen said, naming Neutra, Itay Chen, Lt. Hadar Goldin and others.