These are the most antisemitic college campuses in the US

A report issued by the Anti-Defamation League reveals a troubling surge in anti-Israel activities across U.S. campuses, marked by endorsements of terrorism and incidents targeting Jewish students. Researchers have also observed a notable spike in vandalism, harassment and assaults over the past year.
The 10 campuses with the highest incidence of reported cases are: Columbia University (52), University of Michigan, Ann Arbor (38), Harvard University (36), University of California, Berkeley (36), University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) (35), Rutgers University, New Brunswick (33), Stanford University (30), Cornell University (27), University of Washington (26), and University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill (25).
The data indicates that between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024, there were 2,087 recorded anti-Israel incidents. These events encompass assaults, vandalism, harassment, demonstrations and divestment resolutions, reflecting a dramatic 477% increase in these categories compared to the previous academic year.
The Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism's annual campus report identified a record number of anti-Israel incidents, including 28 physical assaults. Additionally, the Anti-Defamation League documented 1,418 protests and actions (including the establishment of encampments), 360 instances of verbal or written harassment, 201 cases of vandalism, and 80 BDS movement resolutions (71 approved and only nine rejected).