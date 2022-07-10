Hertzog to visit Czech Republic

President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog will depart Sunday for a day-long visit to the Czech Republic at Czech President Miloš Zeman’s invitation.

The couple will meet with the Czech president as well as with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, President of the Czech Senate Miloš Vystrčil, and President of the Czech Chamber of Deputies Markéta Pekarová Adamová.

2 View gallery President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog ( Photo: Haim Tzach )

The president and his wife will open his itinerary with a visit to the Old Jewish Cemetery and the Old New Synagogue in Prague, Europe's oldest active synagogue, after which he will meet with members of the local Jewish community.

They will then attend a state luncheon hosted by President Zeman after which President Herzog will meet with Czech dignitaries.

The president and the first lady will depart back to Israel later that evening.

2 View gallery Czech President Miloš Zeman during his visit to Israel ( Photo: EPA )

"Israel and the Czech Republic enjoy close and friendly diplomatic ties, with a century-plus-long friendship and historical affinity that has found expression in moments of crisis and difficulty. President Zeman, an unwavering supporter of Israel, has reflected this deep friendship for many years," a statement from Herzog's office read.