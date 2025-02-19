Post-October 7, Diaspora Jews buy homes in Israel for security, says real estate expert

Eliyahu Kleinman of Sparta says buying an apartment in Israel is more than just a second home

Emily Schrader, ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Real estate
ILTV
Since October 7, more Jews living in the Diaspora have come to understand that “buying an apartment in Israel is more than just a second home”—it’s a place that can provide security, according to real estate expert Eliyahu Kleinman of Sparta.
“We see what's happening in the [United] States, in Australia, and throughout the whole world,” Kleinman said. “We see many clients that are coming from Europe, Australia, South America, North America – and we are here to help them.”
Watch the full interview:
BUY YOUR NEXT HOME IN ISRAEL
(ILTV)
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""