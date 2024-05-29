IDF says it controls Philadelphi corridor on Gaza-Egypt border

The IDF has full control over the Philadelphi corridor, it announced on Wednesday, adding that the military can now "cut off Hamas' lifeline for supplies coming in from the Sinai." At least 20 tunnels were found and the military was investigating how many of them were dug under the border and used by the terror group to transport weapons, cash and perhaps people in and out of the Strip.
At least 82 tunnel shafts also were found and were expected to be destroyed after they are examined. Israel relayed the information on the tunnels to Egypt.
The military also said its forces had located structures and dugouts housing dozens of loaded rocket launchers. Their positioning only meters away from the border itself was likely in the belief that the IDF would not strike an area so close to Egypt.
"Hamas has now lost an important asset for the transport of weapons," the IDF said in a statement.
Israel's control of the strategically important corridor, which runs along the Gaza-Egypt border, could be used as leverage against Hamas to bring it back to the negotiation table in efforts to reach a deal for the release of the Israeli hostages held since October 7 in exchange for a cease-fire.
First published: 19:57, 05.29.24