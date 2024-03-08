4 wounded in West Bank bomb attack

Four people were wounded in a bomb-throwing attack near the West Bank settlement of Homesh, with attackers opening fire close to the area before detonating an explosive device.

Explosive detonated in Silat





The incident took place on the route from Shavei Shomron to Homesh, an area surrounded by IDF checkpoints and barriers.

The explosive was thrown during a proactive IDF operation in Silat. Two of the injured were airlifted to Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, while the other two were treated at the scene.

The perpetrators fled the scene and the IDF launched search operations. The condition of the wounded remains uncertain. Smoke was seen rising from Silat in footage circulated, purportedly at the moment of the explosion.

