Top secret IDF document leaked to civilian job applicants

Highly classified IDF documents were leaked this week to the Israeli translation firm BLEND as part of job application screening materials, Ynet learned on Wednesday.

One candidate, a former member of the IDF's elite signal intelligence Unit 8200 who received a document for translation this week, told Ynet that he used basic PDF‑editing software to remove the redactions and discovered the document was classified “Top Secret,” detailing ground forces maneuvers in the Gaza Strip distributed by the IDF General Staff in March 2024.

1 View gallery The leaked highly classified IDF document

The candidate said he reported the breach to police, the National Security Ministry, the IDF cyber operations center and the National Cyber Directorate, but received no adequate response. He also claimed BLEND had sent similar “Top Secret” documents to other applicants, including those with no security clearance and before employment contracts were signed.

BLEND responded that it works closely with the IDF and only receives “redacted” documents. But Ynet reported that the company sent on Wednesday a written instruction to all affected applicants ordering them to immediately delete the file and all its copies from personal computers, cloud storage and email.