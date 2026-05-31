Teen girls wounded in West Bank ramming attack; terrorist neutralized

In November, Gush Junction was the scene of a combined ramming and stabbing attack in which Aharon Cohen, 71, a longtime resident of Kiryat Arba, grandfather and father of six, was killed. The attack was carried out by two Palestinian attackers from Hebron and the nearby town of Beit Ummar, who arrived armed with knives. They first tried to ram people at a hitchhiking post, then got out of the vehicle and began stabbing people.