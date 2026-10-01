Herzog to honor four Israelis who helped avert Flydubai disaster: ‘You put yourselves at risk to save others’

The President’s Residence said the Israelis “acted quickly and decisively,” alongside the Indian pilot, Capt. Smit Machchhar , who fought the attacker and opened the cockpit door. Herzog also mentioned Tali Manes, Zvika’s wife, who alerted others to the unusual incident.

Shota Musaev, Assaf Rajuan, Yaniv Hayun, Zvika Manes ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

The statement said the four “overpowered the attacker, placing their own lives in real danger, while Hayoun steadied the aircraft's controls.”

“Once the attacker had been subdued, Dr. Musaev provided lifesaving medical treatment to the seriously wounded flight captain, helping to stabilize his condition until the aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. The swift action of the passengers and crew averted a major disaster.”

In his conversations with them, Herzog expressed appreciation for the resourcefulness, courage and mutual responsibility they showed in moments of extreme danger. He told them he intended to bring the story of their actions before the advisory committee for the President’s Award for Civilian Bravery.

“At a time when the lives of so many people were in danger, you acted without hesitation, with courage, resourcefulness, and extraordinary mutual responsibility,” Herzog told them. “You put yourselves at risk to save others and prevented a terrible disaster. Today, the whole world saw the beautiful and courageous face of Israeli society. I am proud of you, and I thank you on behalf of the State of Israel.

“I intend to bring your story of heroism before the advisory committee for the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism and to recommend that it grant you the award.”

Herzog added: “In addition, I extend my gratitude and deep appreciation, on behalf of the State of Israel, to the Indian pilot, Captain Smit Machchhar, whose determination and actions made it possible to subdue the attacker and saved many lives.”

Herzog later recommended Tali Manes, Zvika Manes’ wife, for the same civilian bravery award after further accounts indicated she played a crucial role in alerting passengers to the danger.

According to the President’s Residence, Manes heard violence and commotion coming from the cockpit and was the first to alert other passengers and call for help, prompting those who ultimately rushed in and subdued the suspected attacker.

After he was restrained, she continued to act, calling pilots who were traveling in the rear of the aircraft to come forward and help restore control of the plane.

“Tali, the more we learn about what happened in those dramatic moments, the clearer it becomes how significant a part you played in saving the lives of the passengers,” Herzog told her.

“You heard that something terrible was happening, immediately understood the scale of the danger, raised the alarm, called for help, and did not stop acting even after the attacker had been subdued,” he said. “The resourcefulness, responsibility, and composure you showed in moments of mortal danger are civilian heroism in the fullest sense of the word. You are a hero, Tali, and I am proud of you and thank you on behalf of the State of Israel.”

The President’s Award for Civilian Bravery was established by Herzog during the war to honor civilians who acted with exceptional bravery while facing a genuine risk to their lives, out of a sense of mutual responsibility and in an effort to save lives.