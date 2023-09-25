IDF strikes Hamas posts in Gaza in retaliation for incendiary balloons, border riots

The IDF struck two Hamas military posts in Gaza Sunday evening, just minutes after the start of Yom Kippur, in retaliation for incendiary balloons launched into Israeli territory. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit noted the strike was executed using a drone.
The posts that were destroyed are located in the Al-Bureij and Jabalia areas, where violent riots took place. From the riot center in Al-Bureij, an explosive device was thrown toward IDF forces near the border fence; however, there were no reported injuries. Around 100 individuals participated in the riots, some of them armed. The IDF responded with crowd control measures and sniper fire.
The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported that six people were injured during the riots "from the bullets of the Israeli occupation forces.”
Riots flared up again along the border fence Monday evening. In response, the army targeted a Hamas military post using a drone, just before Yom Kippur concluded. According to the IDF, a terrorist opened fire on the forces near the attacked post. In retaliation, soldiers fired back, striking the shooter. Earlier that day, two individuals attempting to cross the fence into Israel were detained.
The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced on Sunday afternoon the deployment of an additional battalion to the Gaza Division area. This decision follows statements from Palestinian terrorist organizations indicating their intent to "escalate comprehensive resistance actions, especially armed resistance."
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant toured the Gaza border area earlier Sunday and received a briefing from the commanders. He subsequently conducted a situation assessment with the IDF chief of staff, the head of Military Intelligence and the head of the Operations Division. "The IDF and its soldiers, along with the entire security establishment, stand guard - in the air, at sea and on land," Gallant said.
Hamas Politburo deputy head Saleh al-Arouri, Islamic Jihad leader Ziad al-Nakhala and Popular Front Deputy Secretary-General Jamil Mizher met earlier in Beirut.
At the end of the meeting, they jointly stated, "We emphasize the importance of escalating comprehensive resistance actions, especially armed resistance, as well as strengthening all forms of coordination between the organizations on all issues."
Following the statement, at least two fires broke out in the Gaza border area as a result of incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian enclave. The fires were extinguished.