Hezbollah attacks escalate in northern Israel, injuries reported

Hezbollah's attacks in northern Israel intensified on Sunday, triggering multiple alerts and causing injuries and property damage.

In Nahariya, a fire broke out due to fragments from an interceptor that exploded mid-air without identifying a target. The IDF later confirmed that the alert causing the interceptor launch was a false alarm. No injuries were reported in this incident.

3 View gallery Fires break out in Golan Heights after Hezbollah rocket attacks ( Photo: Efi Sharir )

Alerts for an intrusion by a hostile aircraft were activated in several northern towns, including Nahariya, Liman, Shlomi, Sa'ar, Rosh Hanikra, Evron, Gesher HaZiv, Matzuva, Bezet, Ben Ami and Shavei Zion. Residents in these areas reported hearing explosions, and a fire broke out in Nahariya following the alarms.

In Kiryat Shmona, two people sustained minor injuries from rocket debris and were evacuated to a hospital. The police reported property damage in the area, and officers along with sappers isolated impact sites and searched for additional debris.

Amid these attacks, the IDF reported that fighter jets targeted a Hezbollah military building in Ayta ash Shab and a Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Tayr Harfa, both in southern Lebanon. Additionally, IDF forces fired to eliminate a threat in Rachaya Al Foukhar, also in southern Lebanon.

3 View gallery Interceptor missile fired over Nahariya ( Photo: Miki Gafni )

Moshe Davidovich, head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council and chairman of the Confrontation Line Forum, expressed concerns over the ongoing attacks. "Hezbollah apparently does not intend to stop and continues to attack relentlessly. Is the Israeli government awake?" he said.

Earlier in the day, fires were reported in the Ramim Ridge near Kiryat Shmona and in the Katzrin area. While the fire in Katzrin was brought under control with no threat to the Ein Zivan community, fires continue to rage in several locations in the central Golan Heights.

The IDF continues to monitor and respond to the situation, with increased military activity and readiness exercises. The army conducted a General Staff Command exercise this week to prepare for potential escalation on the northern front. The exercise included simulations of various combat scenarios and involved both regular and reserve personnel from Northern Command and other branches.

3 View gallery Kiryat Shmona shopping mall damaged by Hezbollah rocket ( Photo: Kiryat Shmona municipality )

Meanwhile, the IDF's 282nd Brigade of the 91st Division, in cooperation with the Air Force, identified and targeted a terrorist entering a Hezbollah weapons depot in Meiss Ej Jabal, southern Lebanon. The subsequent airstrike resulted in secondary explosions, indicating the presence of a significant cache of weapons. Earlier, several launches from Lebanon into the Margaliot area were successfully intercepted by air defense fighters.

The situation remains tense as Israeli forces continue to counter Hezbollah's increasing aggression, with ongoing efforts to safeguard the northern communities.