Hezbollah fires rockets, drones at northern Israel; IDF strikes Beirut’s Dahieh

Hezbollah fired about 15 rockets from Lebanon toward the Golan Heights early Tuesday and launched drones at northern Israel, as the Lebanese terror group escalated its involvement in the widening conflict.

Air raid sirens sounded in the Golan community of Ortal following the rocket fire. The IDF said the incident had ended and residents could leave protected areas. Similar instructions were issued in communities where alerts were triggered over suspected drone infiltrations.

Air defenses activate in northern Israel

Sirens sounded again minutes later near the Lebanese border in the Galilee Panhandle communities of Ghajar, HaGoshrim, Kfar Yuval and Maayan Baruch, warning of incoming rockets.

Overnight, the Israeli Air Force intercepted two drones launched toward the western Galilee, the military said. Sirens were activated in Zar’it, Shtula, Even Menachem, Netua and Shomera.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching what it described as a “swarm of drones” toward Israel, saying the attack was in response to “Israeli aggression targeting dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Dahieh,” a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The terror group said its response focused on military sites and described the attack as a legitimate act of deterrence.

Alerts warning of rocket fire and suspected drone infiltrations were also activated in Ramat Trump, Sha’al, Mitzok Orevim and Kela Alon in the Golan, as well as Margaliot, Malkia, Yiftah, Dovev and Ramot Naftali in the Upper Galilee. A separate drone alert was sounded in the border village of Ghajar.

In response, the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes overnight in Beirut’s Dahieh district.

Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen network, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported a strike in the Haret Hreik neighborhood of Dahieh. The network said one of the targets was Radio Al-Nour, which is operated by Hezbollah. Earlier, Hezbollah’s Al-Manar television channel said its building in Dahieh had also been struck by Israel.