'Real structural reform needed before resolving ultra-Orthodox draft issue'

In order to resolve the challenge of the ultra-Orthodox draft, the infrastructure around the current status quo must be reformed, according to Lt. Col. (Res.) Dr. Doron Avital.
He told ILTV that it is still unclear, if ultra-Orthodox men were drafted, what positions they would hold in the army, how valuable they would be to Israel’s security needs, and how soldiers in highly ranked positions could be better compensated rather than wanting to leave for civilian jobs.
“There has to be a structure before anything is implemented,” Avital said. “I’m not sure this law is moving in that direction.”
