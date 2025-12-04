'Real structural reform needed before resolving ultra-Orthodox draft issue'

Lt. Col. (Res.) Dr. Doron Avital: 'I’m not sure this law is moving in that direction'

Calev Ben-David, ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Ultra-Orthodox
Haredi
ILTV
IDF
In order to resolve the challenge of the ultra-Orthodox draft, the infrastructure around the current status quo must be reformed, according to Lt. Col. (Res.) Dr. Doron Avital.
He told ILTV that it is still unclear, if ultra-Orthodox men were drafted, what positions they would hold in the army, how valuable they would be to Israel’s security needs, and how soldiers in highly ranked positions could be better compensated rather than wanting to leave for civilian jobs.
“There has to be a structure before anything is implemented,” Avital said. “I’m not sure this law is moving in that direction.”
Watch the full interview:
REGIONAL TENSIONS
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""