Legendary Israeli Air Force pilot Danny Shapira passes away at 97

Legendary Israel Air Force pilot Col. (res.) Danny Shapira passed away over the weekend at the age of 97.

Shapira, a fifth-generation Sabra who was born in Jerusalem in 1925 and grew up in Haifa, was one of the first pilots trained by the IAF and set and broke countless records throughout his illustrious career in the skies.

Shapira joined Hagana’s Sherut Avir, the IAF’s forerunner, in November 1947 where he learned to fly before turning 18 and became a glider instructor. He carried out transport and reconnaissance flights as well as airdrops of food and arms to besieged Jewish communities during the war surrounding Israel’s creation.

In May 1948, Shapira was informed that he and ten other pilots had been selected to attend an advanced combat pilot course in Czechoslovakia. Only Shapira, along with Israel (Tibi) Ben-Shahar, Moti Hod, and Yeshayahu Gazit, managed to complete the rigorous course and were the first to be awarded IAF pilot wings.

In the late 1950s, Shapira was sent with his family to France to test out a prototype of the French-made Mirage fighter jets. He was later in charge of the integration of fighters into the IAF, and supervised their operation.

The Mossad intelligence service managed to acquire the most advanced Soviet fighter plane at that time, the MiG-21, in 1966 in what came to be known as Operation Diamond, when an Iraqi Air Force MiG-21, flown by the Iraqi Assyrian defector Munir Redfa, landed at an air base in Israel.

Shapira became the first Western pilot to fly the fighter. He made several test flights in which he also simulated dogfights.

Shapira retired from active service in the Air Force in August 1971 but was asked by then-Air Force Commander Moti Hod to join the Israel Aerospace Industry (IAI) and help in the development of the firm’s Nesher and Kfir aircraft, which were based on the French Dassault Mirage 5 fighter. He was appointed IAI chief pilot shortly after joining the company.

Shapira was chosen to be one of the torchbearers at the annual torch-lighting Ceremony on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem for Israel’s 65th Independence Day, celebrating his outstanding contribution to the state.