IDF strikes Hezbollah crossing point as Trump warns: 'Watch what happens today'

The Israel Defense Forces said it targeted the Zrariyeh Bridge over the Litani River, describing it as a key crossing used by Hezbollah operatives. According to the military, the group used the bridge to move forces and prepare attacks against Israeli troops and civilians.
"The Hezbollah terrorist organization uses this bridge as a crossing from northern to southern Lebanon, to build up its power and prepare for combat, endangering Lebanese civilians and causing extensive damage to the civilian environment," the military said in a statement, adding that the group had recently placed launchers near the bridge and fired rockets toward Israel from the area.
The IDF said the strike was intended to remove a threat to Israeli civilians and to prevent further attacks while Hezbollah operates "on behalf of the Iranian terror regime."
Earlier Friday, air raid sirens sounded in Eilat and surrounding communities in southern Israel after launches were detected from Iran toward the Eilat and Arava regions. Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said the missile was intercepted and no injuries were reported.
The developments came as Israel continued its large-scale military campaign against Iranian targets. The IDF said the Israeli Air Force had attacked more than 200 targets in western and central Iran over the past 24 hours, including ballistic missile launchers, air defense systems and weapons production sites.
"Dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets completed 20 wide-scale strikes in western and central Iran," the military said, adding that the strikes were aimed at reducing missile fire toward Israeli territory.
Later in the morning, the IDF said it launched another broad wave of strikes targeting infrastructure belonging to the Iranian regime in Tehran. Explosions were reported in the Iranian capital as well as in the nearby city of Karaj.
The strikes coincided with Iran’s annual "Quds Day," a state-organized event marked by rallies in support of Palestinians and opposition to Israel.
Elsewhere in the region, Oman’s state news agency reported that two people were killed after a drone struck near the northern city of Sohar. Another drone exploded in an open area, according to the report.
In the United States, President Donald Trump issued a sharply worded message about the conflict in a post on his Truth Social platform.
"We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise," Trump wrote. "We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time - Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today."
Trump also claimed that Iran’s navy and air force had been effectively destroyed and that the country’s leaders had been "wiped from the face of the earth."