Russian ambassador claims media 'lies', depicts Russia as 'monstrous'

Russian Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov on Thursday, claimed that the the global and local coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war included lies, distortions, and psychological warfare against his nation and attempts to portray Russia and President Putin in a monstrous way.

Speaking at a press conference in the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv, Viktorov brought up the report of a Russian bombing of the Babi Yar holocaust memorial in Kyiv on Tuesday, a report debunked by Ynet reporter Ron Ben Yishai on Wednesday.

Israeli journalist in the unharmed Babyn Yar memorial after the explosion

"There is incitement of hate towards Russians all over the world. Everything we say- immediately defined as propaganda. Russia media sources were blocked in the West and in Ukraine".

The ambassador criticized the Ukrainian ambassador to Israel's demand to block Russian broadcasts on Israeli carriers and claimed it would prevent access for 2 million Israeli Russian speakers.

The ambassador repeated and emphasized the official statement that Russia has no interest in occupying Ukraine, controlling it, or harming its population.

"We're acting against those who held Ukraine hostage. The Russian army isn't fighting civilians and isn't shooting peaceful civilian facilities. I'm promising that Russia will protect full human rights," Viktorov said.

Anatoly Viktorov

When asked if Russia would consider Israeli mediation between the two countries, Viktorov said it was too soon.

Regarding the influence the events have on the mediating mechanism between Israel and Russia in Syria, he said that its continuation is in the interest of both nations.

Viktorov was also asked to explain Russia's goal to "de-Nazify" Ukraine, whose President is of Jewish descent

"The Ukrainian government supports neo-Nazis," he said.

Volodymyr Zelensky speaking to journalists on Thursday

The ambassador evaded questions regarding the obstruction of media outlets opposed to the government in Russia and the detention of journalists and thousands of protestors.

He claimed that he does not believe the report and documentation of the elderly woman that was arrested in St. Petersburg for protesting the invasion. "We hope to finish the battles fast", he said.