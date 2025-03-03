Israel poised for full-scale Gaza offensive if hostage deal fails, experts says

NGO Monitor CEO Gerald Steinberg: 'We'll see a full-scale Israeli return to Gaza'

Sivan Raviv, ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
ILTV
Hama
Hostage deal
Gaza Strip
Gaza
If a new hostage deal is not reached within the week, Israel is likely to resume a full-fledged war in Gaza, according to NGO Monitor CEO Gerald Steinberg.
He told ILTV that without an agreement, "we'll see a full-scale Israeli return to Gaza—into all the areas where the IDF previously withdrew, especially the Netzarim Corridor in the middle, as well as the northern and southern regions."
Steinberg added that another Israeli military operation could lead to further displacement of Gazans and a renewed push to eliminate Hamas and destroy its tunnel network.
Watch the full interview:
CEASEFIRE DEAL ENDS
(קרדיט: ILTV)
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""