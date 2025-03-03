Israel poised for full-scale Gaza offensive if hostage deal fails, experts says

If a new hostage deal is not reached within the week, Israel is likely to resume a full-fledged war in Gaza, according to NGO Monitor CEO Gerald Steinberg.

