Maldives says will ban Israelis from entering country over Gaza war

President’s office says Cabinet decided to change laws to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering country; Israel's Foreign Ministry recommends Israelis not to travel to South Asian state

The Maldives government will ban Israelis from the Indian Ocean archipelago, known for luxury resorts, as public anger in the predominantly Muslim nation rises over the war in Gaza.
The president’s office said Sunday that the Cabinet decided to change laws to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering the country and to establish a subcommittee to oversee the process.
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu
(Photo: AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)
It said President Mohamed Muizu will appoint a special envoy to assess the Palestinian needs and to launch a fundraising campaign.
Nearly 11,000 Israelis visited Maldives last year, which was 0.6% of the total tourist arrivals.
Israel's Foreign Ministry recommended Israelis not to travel to the South Asian archipelagic state after the announcement of the ban.
