Netayahu thanks Trump 'for ending suffering of hostages and their families'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Wednesday with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and with President Joe Biden. In a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday night, Netanyahu was said to lavish Trump with compliments. According to the statement, Netanyahu "thanked the president-elect for his assistance in advancing the release of hostages and for helping Israel bring an end to the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families."

The statement said that Netanyahu is committed to returning all of the hostages "however he can, and commended the U.S. President-elect for his remarks that the U.S. would work with Israel to ensure that Gaza will never be a haven for terrorism." The statement went on to say that the two men agreed to meet in Washington soon, and ended by saying that Netanyahu also spoke with and thanked Biden for his help in advancing the deal.

