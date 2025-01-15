Biden announces deal from White House: 'My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done'

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday from the White House that Israel and Hamas e reached a cease-fire and hostage deal that will end the fighting in Gaza and "surge humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians."
"I can announce a cease-fire and a hostage deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas," Biden said at the White House. The deal was reached after 15 months of suffering, he said, and will be followed by a surge of humanitarian aid in Gaza.
"Fighting in Gaza will stop, and soon the hostages return home to their families," Biden said.
"I laid out the precise contours of this plan on May 31, 2024, after which it was endorsed unanimously by the UN Security Council. It is the result not only of the extreme pressure that Hamas has been under and the changed regional equation after a ceasefire in Lebanon and weakening of Iran — but also of dogged and painstaking American diplomacy. My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done," he said.
"Even as we welcome this news, we remember all the families whose loved ones were killed in Hamas’s October 7th attack, and the many innocent people killed in the war that followed. It is long past time for the fighting to end and the work of building peace and security to begin," Biden also said.
<< Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv >>
When asked how much credit Trump's team should get for this deal, given Trump has already claimed credit, Biden said "This is the exact framework of the deal I proposed back in May. Exact. And, we got the world to endorse it."
In a nod to and a dig at the incoming Trump administration, Biden said: "This deal would have to be implemented by the next team. So, I told my team to coordinate closely with the incoming team to make sure we're all speaking with the same voice because that's what American presidents do."