US asks Italy to join Gaza stabilization force as founding member

The United States has asked Italy to join the planned International Stabilization Force for Gaza as a founding member, according to people familiar with the discussions, as the Trump administration seeks to shore up international backing for the initiative.
Diplomats made the offer this week to the office of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and to Italy’s Foreign Ministry, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the talks are private. No decision has been made, and the matter now rests with Meloni.
Under the proposal, Italy would not deploy troops to Gaza. Instead, Rome would contribute politically, drawing on its ties with Arab states, Israel and the Palestinians, and by following through on a previous pledge to help train a future Gaza police force, the sources said.
Meloni’s office declined to comment, and the Foreign Ministry did not respond to requests for comment. White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers also declined to confirm whether an invitation had been extended, saying only that “announcements on the ISF will come soon.”
A U.S. official said several countries have expressed interest in participating in Washington’s Gaza peace efforts and that talks with partner nations are ongoing.
President Donald Trump announced a 20-point plan in October aimed at ending two years of war in Gaza, which has left about 72,000 people dead, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants. Progress has been slow, with Israel and Hamas still divided over key elements and sequencing.
The U.S. has also struggled to persuade allies to contribute troops to the stabilization force. Separately, most Group of Seven countries skipped a signing ceremony this week for Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace,” a body meant to oversee Gaza’s political transition.
The initiative has drawn controversy, including a draft charter that would require countries to contribute $1 billion for a permanent seat and a proposal for Trump to lead the board indefinitely. Trump has threatened tariffs against France for declining to join and withdrew an invitation to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney after Carney criticized economic pressure on smaller countries at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Italian officials have voiced reservations about whether and how to join the stabilization force, though there is political support in Rome for participating in broader peace efforts. Meloni said she did not sign the Board of Peace charter because it conflicted with Italy’s constitution, while stressing she remains open to amendments.
Since Trump returned to office in 2025, Meloni has sought to balance Italy’s close ties with Washington while avoiding public confrontations. On Friday, appearing with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, she defended Trump and his stated ambition to win the Nobel Peace Prize.