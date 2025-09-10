‘Would military pressure help?’: Trump meets with former hostages in Washington

Representatives of hostage families and former captives met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, where he reiterated his commitment to securing the release of all 48 hostages held by Hamas.
The meeting included Ilay and Yeela David, siblings of hostage Evyatar David, and former captives Ohad and Raz Ben Ami, alongside Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, War Secretary Pete Hegseth and special envoy Steve Waitkoff.
Trump emphasized the importance of assembling his top leadership to demonstrate U.S. dedication, saying that his administration is “working hard” to bring the hostages home. When Trump asked if military pressure would help, the families argued it could endanger the captives, advocating for a ceasefire agreement as the only viable solution, a view Trump endorsed.
Ilay David, brother of hostage Evyatar David, said after the meeting, “The president promised us he is working to secure an agreement to save the hostages and bring them home. We thank him and trust his efforts.”
Former hostage Ohad Ben Ami added, “President Trump expressed his unwavering commitment to continue efforts to bring all hostages home soon. We thanked him for our release and hope all 48 hostages will be freed quickly.”
Macron vows to raise hostage issue at UN
In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron met with relatives of four hostages held by Hamas for 705 days at the Elysee Palace. Despite strained France-Israel relations, Macron pledged during the two-hour meeting to address the hostage crisis at the UN General Assembly later this month.
Attendees included Michel Illouz, father of deceased hostage Guy Illouz; Merav Gilboa Dalal, mother of hostage Guy Gilboa Dalal; Galia David, mother of hostage Evyatar David; and Yotam Cohen, brother of hostage Nimrod Cohen.
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum added in a statement, “The meeting aimed to ensure Macron prioritizes our loved ones in any ‘day after’ discussions.”
The families shared accounts of the hostages’ dire conditions, survivor testimonies and recent videos, highlighting their suffering. In a joint statement, they declared, “We demand that decision-makers in Israel and globally ensure no new chapter in the Middle East begins without returning all 48 hostages—living for rehabilitation, deceased for proper burial in Israel. This is the highest moral duty.”
Macron assured the families that the hostages have been central to his agenda since October 7, stressing their release as critical to ending the war in Gaza. He promised to carry their message to New York, expressing hope for a swift resolution. Outside the palace, supporters from the Jewish community gathered to back the families.