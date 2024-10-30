French court rules Israel can participate in Paris Euronaval exhibition

The Paris Commercial Court ruled Wednesday in favor of a petition by the Manufacturers Association of Israel, Israel Shipyards and the France-Israel Chamber of Commerce, allowing Israeli companies to participate in the Euronaval maritime defense exhibition, set to take place in Paris in early November.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz welcomed the decision, saying, “Congratulations to the Israeli petitioners on their victory against the undemocratic and unjust decision by President Macron to exclude Israeli companies from the exhibition. This success, achieved in part through legal and diplomatic efforts by the Foreign Ministry, is a win for justice and a clear statement against attempts to weaken Israel in its struggle against forces of evil.”

