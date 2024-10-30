French court rules Israel can participate in Paris Euronaval exhibition

The Paris Commercial Court ruled Wednesday in favor of a petition by the Manufacturers Association of Israel, Israel Shipyards and the France-Israel Chamber of Commerce, allowing Israeli companies to participate in the Euronaval maritime defense exhibition, set to take place in Paris in early November.
The judge’s decision effectively overturns a previous ruling by French President Emmanuel Macron, the French government, and event organizers to bar Israeli companies from the exhibition — a move the court deemed inconsistent with the European Union’s free-market principles and in violation of equality and non-discrimination policies.
Foreign Minister Israel Katz welcomed the decision, saying, “Congratulations to the Israeli petitioners on their victory against the undemocratic and unjust decision by President Macron to exclude Israeli companies from the exhibition. This success, achieved in part through legal and diplomatic efforts by the Foreign Ministry, is a win for justice and a clear statement against attempts to weaken Israel in its struggle against forces of evil.”
Ron Tomer, president of the Manufacturers Association of Israel, added: “The court made clear that political-based discrimination in business has no place in the international market. Israeli industry will continue to be open to global business and lead in innovation and advanced technology. No government or organizing body will hold us back, and if attempts like this arise in the future, we will make it known that ‘Made in Israel’ will proudly stand at international exhibitions and conferences. This is a victory for the State of Israel and Israeli businesses, reaffirming that all are bound by the principles of equality and fair trade to which we are committed.”
Despite the limited time left until the exhibition begins, Israel Shipyards will manage to set up its booth. Eitan Zucker, CEO of Israel Shipyards, praised the ruling, noting it would allow the company to showcase some of the world’s most advanced naval vessels made in Israel.
However, he also urged caution for policymakers. “While the court ruled in our favor, we must remember that France effectively imposed a security embargo on Israel by trying to block Israeli companies from the exhibition. This should serve as a wake-up call for Israeli decision-makers to recognize, as we have seen in other instances during the war, that Israel must not be dependent on other countries. We need to rely on our own high-level capabilities and the strength of Israel’s defense industry, especially when it comes to key platforms,” he said.
The petition, filed through the French law firm GKA, argued that France’s decision violated EU principles of equality and fair trade, which require member states to maintain open, competitive and non-discriminatory markets. The petition emphasized the EU’s obligation to uphold fair, unbiased trade practices, ensuring that Israeli companies can participate and compete in the European defense market.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: