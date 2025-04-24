Hostage survivor Eli Sharabi at Auschwitz: 'The Jewish people sanctify life'

As the 37th annual March of the Living commenced Thursday in memory of the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust, survivors of Hamas captivity and relatives of hostages and victims from the October 7 massacre joined a delegation of Gaza border region representatives in Poland. In a powerful statement near the crematorium at the Auschwitz death camp, they reflected on the link between past and present Jewish trauma.

Eli Sharabi, who survived captivity in Gaza after his wife and daughters were murdered on October 7, spoke in a trembling voice alongside his brother Sharon. “The Holocaust was unlike anything else—we will never forget and never forgive,” he said. “Our presence here is the triumph of the Jewish spirit. The Jewish people will live forever.”

1 View gallery President Isaac Herzog, captivity survivor Eli Sharabi and Polish President Andrzej Duda at March of the Living ( Photo: Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP )

Calling for the release of the 59 remaining hostages in Gaza, he added: “The Jewish people sanctify life, not death. The unwritten contract between the state and its citizens must not be broken—all the hostages must come home.”

Sharabi continued, “I lost my wife and daughters on October 7. I endured horrors in enemy captivity, but I chose life. That gives me hope to get up each morning and begin rebuilding.”

Their brother, Yossi Sharabi, was killed in Hamas captivity; his body remains in Gaza.