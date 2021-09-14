Greece probes crash that killed witness in Netanyahu trial

Authorities in Greece Tuesday opened an investigation into the crash of a private plane from Israel that killed a prosecution witness in the corruption trial of former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Haim Geron, a former senior official at Communications Ministry, and his wife Esther were killed in the crash late Monday off the island of Samos.

2 צפייה בגלריה Greek emergency services at the site of the plane crash near the island of Samos ( Photo: AP )

The Foreign Ministry identified the victims, both aged 69, adding that consular officials and the ministry were working with the family to return the bodies.

Geron was one of more than 300 witnesses that prosecutors listed for Netanyahu's trial on corruption charges.

He is on trial for allegedly accepting expensive gifts from wealthy associates, allegations he denies.

Greece's Air Accident Investigation and Aviation Board is investigating the causes of the crash, officials said Tuesday.

2 צפייה בגלריה Haim Garon and his wife Esther ( Photo: Facebook )

The single-engine Cessna 182 took off from Haifa, Israel, and crashed near Samos Airport.

"Shortly before landing, communication with the control tower on Samos was lost and the Civil Aviation Authority informed the search and rescue center about the loss of communication," the authority said in a statement.

The bodies of the two Israeli occupants were recovered by the Coast Guard several hours later with the help of divers.