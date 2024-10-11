Synagogues under armed guards, security forces on high alert on Yom Kippur

Synagogues in major cities and susceptible areas will be under armed guard on Yom Kippur amid concerns that terrorists will try to launch attacks on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Police deployment was already spread to major highways and city centers with special attention placed on mixed Jewish and Arab cities where tensions have traditionally been high during the holiday.

Synagogues were asked to place an armed guard outside their door and leave a phone available to call for help if the need arises.

Jerusalem police will be on high alert around the city and at the Western Wall, to bolster the sense of security for Jewish worshipers. Checkpoints will also be set up leading to the holy site for increased security and to prevent overcrowding.

Access ahead of Yom Kippur will only be allowed to public transportation and the police will stop cars from the predominately Arab eastern sectors of the capital, from entering the western quarters. Access will only be allowed for humanitarian reasons.

Observant Jews will be able to receive rocket alerts on a dedicated app on their phones and on dedicated radio channels.

Security officials said Iran would attempt to ignite violence in and from the West Bank. They said that there are currently 60 specific threats of terror attacks, mostly originating from the West Bank.

