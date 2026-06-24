Jerusalem man killed in Moldova car crash

A 29-year-old Jerusalem resident was killed on Wednesday in a traffic accident in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova. The young man’s vehicle overturned into a ravine in the city, and rescue teams that arrived at the scene extricated him and were forced to pronounce him dead on site.

According to a statement by Moldovan police, the man was declared dead at the scene and four others were evacuated to hospital with varying injuries. Moldovan media reported that preliminary findings indicate the driver lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed, causing it to overturn. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances.

A street in Moldova ( Photo: Reuters )

The international unit of ZAKA is assisting the family in bringing the victim to burial in Israel. “Upon receiving the report, ZAKA’s international unit began working with local authorities, the family and the Jewish community in order to handle the scene, advance the necessary procedures and bring the deceased to burial in Israel,” the organization said.