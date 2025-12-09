Israeli forces uncover several rockets during raid on Tulkarm terror network

Months-long Shin Bet–IDF investigation led to the arrests of terrorists tied to attacks on Israeli troops, including bombings that wounded soldiers, and uncovered explosives, components for improvised devices and materials used to build weapons

Elisha Ben Kimon|
Israeli security forces uncovered three rockets, explosive devices and materials used for bomb-making during a November 17 operation in Tulkarm, the IDF and Shin Bet said Wednesday. The raid followed a months-long intelligence investigation into a terror network responsible for several attacks on IDF troops.
According to the agencies, the investigation led to the arrests of several terrorists in the Tulkarm area who had carried out attacks in recent months. During Shin Bet questioning, one suspect, Ahmad Abu Samra, admitted planting an explosive device on an IDF vehicle in September, injuring several soldiers. He also confessed to an attempted attack on another military vehicle and to taking part in a December bombing that wounded the former Menashe Regional Brigade commander, Col. A.
Raid on Tulkarm terror network
(Video: IDF)
Another detainee, Khalil Khrisha, a Tulkarm resident, was accused of helping promote explosive attacks and supplying parts and materials needed to manufacture improvised devices.
Guided by intelligence obtained during the interrogations, IDF troops from the Judea and Samaria area conducted the operation in Tulkarm, where they found three rockets in different stages of preparation, activation systems, explosive charges and chemicals used to produce explosives. One rocket contained a warhead with explosive material.
1 View gallery
הרקטות ואמצעי הלחימה שאותרוהרקטות ואמצעי הלחימה שאותרו
(Photo: IDF)
Security officials said the findings highlight the ongoing threat posed by terror activity in the area and the repeated efforts to target Israeli forces. The investigation is continuing.
The IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Police said they will maintain proactive operations to disrupt terror activity across the West Bank.
