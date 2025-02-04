Will Netanyahu give in on the Palestinian state issue?

Peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia is once again on the table, but part of the Saudi criteria includes a pathway to a Palestinian state. Former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren said this is something Israel could potentially agree to.

“They don't say that Israel has to discuss the creation of a Palestinian state,” Oren told ILTV. “They say that Israel has to discuss a pathway to the creation of a Palestinian state. Now, if you ask me, a pathway is a thing with gravel, it's not very significant.”

BIBI-TRUMP MEETING

He noted that while Saudi Arabia is not a democratic government, it still has to consider public opinion. The kingdom must demonstrate to its people that, in exchange for making peace with Israel, it is taking action on the Palestinian issue.

“I think that Netanyahu would agree to discuss a pathway,” Oren said. “He might even agree to some symbolic Palestinian Authority presence in Gaza on the day after, but his government won't, and he'll have a hard time—not only with the far-right wing of his government but perhaps with elements within his own Likud party.”