Liberman calls for revolt within Likud, predicts better election results

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman remained silent for 90 minutes after the release of Tuesday night's exit polls before delivering a speech at his party's election headquarters, where he declined to commit to his next political moves.

"I apologize for arriving late. I had to stop by my doctor's office for surgery to lengthen my fuse," Liberman joked, suggesting that patience would be needed before the final results became clear. He said he was not convinced the exit polls accurately reflected the election outcome, pointing out that votes equivalent to roughly 15 Knesset seats were still to be counted from special double-envelope ballots. "I assume we'll only see the actual results early Friday morning or sometime Friday morning," he explained.

Avigdor Liberman ( Photo: Oz Moalem )

According to the exit polls published by Kan 11, Channel 12 and Channel 13, the bloc seeking to replace Netanyahu holds a slight advantage over the prime minister's bloc, although Likud remains the largest party. Yisrael Beytenu is projected to win seven to eight seats. Liberman argued that the double-envelope ballots, which include votes cast by soldiers and other voters using special voting arrangements, would reduce the relative strength of the Arab and ultra-Orthodox parties.

"That means it's very important to be patient," Liberman said. "By Friday, we'll know much more, and we'll be able to talk about a much better and more optimistic picture than the one we're seeing today."

Liberman described the election as a difficult campaign. "We competed under unreasonable conditions as a liberal right-wing party, facing an impossible reality," he said. "If we've achieved a reasonably good result, it's thanks to each and every one of you sitting here."

He accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of having "behaved today like the head of a criminal organization, crossing every red line." Liberman also referred to WhatsApp services being disabled and text messages being sent, adding that he would not elaborate.

He stopped short of committing to his party's next steps in the effort to form a government. "We'll wait for the actual results and then consult," he said.

Liberman went on to attack Channel 14 and Netanyahu supporters, whom he accused of inciting against him. "We will establish a Zionist coalition and put an end to the incitement," he declared. "It's important to form a government committed to the values of the Zionist movement. We will build an exemplary movement, a model for others to follow."

He then issued a direct call for rebellion within Likud, urging party members and lawmakers to turn against Netanyahu.

"I received dozens of phone calls from Likud members," Liberman said. "This man must leave the stage, and anyone loyal to the path of Herzl, Trumpeldor and Jabotinsky must get rid of him. Raise the banner of revolt within Likud."

Addressing Likud Central Committee members, local party activists and Knesset lawmakers, Liberman added: "What you say privately, behind closed doors, it's time to say publicly. It's time to tell the truth, not just in closed rooms."

He continued: "This man has destroyed the national camp and is destroying everything good. That's the key to preserving the national camp, rather than leaving it in the hands of a bunch of opportunists protecting their privileges."

The Yisrael Beytenu chairman left the stage to the sounds of the song "You Won't Defeat Me," accompanied by applause.

Liberman founded Yisrael Beytenu in 1999 and has led it ever since, for 27 years. Apart from serving as prime minister, he has held virtually every senior government position, including defense minister, foreign minister and finance minister.

At its peak, Yisrael Beytenu won 15 Knesset seats in 2009. Since then, when running independently, the party has failed to reach double digits. In the previous election, it secured six seats.

For many years, the overwhelming majority of Yisrael Beytenu lawmakers were immigrants from the former Soviet Union. This time, however, only Yulia Malinovsky joins Liberman among the party's senior figures from that background.