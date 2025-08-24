IDF general linked to Qatargate barred from hostage deal negotiations

Following a renewed investigation into the Qatargate affair, the Israel Police have barred Major Gen. Yoav “Poli” Mordechai from participating in hostage deal negotiations for the next two weeks. The decision, which was announced Thursday, comes amid developments in the ongoing probe.

Mordechai, a senior official in the Hostages Directorate under retired Maj. Gen. Nitzan Alon is suspected of bribery and illegal contact with a foreign agent.

The IDF responded to the reporting of Mordechai’s investigation, emphasizing that it falls outside the military’s jurisdiction: “Maj. Gen. Mordechai reports to the Hostages Directorate and is fully committed to its mission. He does not negotiate directly with mediators, but his contribution is critical. His professional stance has always been courageous, impartial and highly valuable to the effort.”

Mordechai issued a statement following the prohibition, asserting, “Throughout my career, I have strictly adhered to the law and assisted the State of Israel whenever required. Even here, where all actions were conducted openly and transparently, I will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement authorities to ensure the truth is uncovered, which will confirm that my conduct was without fault.”

Earlier this July, the investigation into Qatargate gained traction when Mordechai was questioned under caution on suspicion of receiving bribes. The investigation initially began a month prior. Mordechai, formerly the Government Coordinator in the Territories, head of the Civil Administration and IDF spokesperson, continued to serve in a senior capacity in the Hostages Directorate even after reports of his involvement with Qatar emerged.

Since leaving the IDF about seven years ago, Mordechai became a partner and director at Novard, a company founded two months before he joined it. He partnered with a former senior Mossad official, also implicated in the probe. Novard has represented Rafael and Elbit in defense export initiatives to Qatar, including discussions with the Israeli Aerospace Industries.

Documents submitted to the Jerusalem District Court by former Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz and obtained by ynet reveal that Mordechai was sent on two secret missions to Qatar, including during the 2022 World Cup, to assist the Foreign Ministry in leveraging his connections.

The filings sought to shorten Mordechai’s cooling-off period so he could work at Novard, central to the investigation. Law enforcement sources indicate the probe found that Novard provided cybersecurity services to Qatar through businessman Gil Birger ’s company, with the knowledge of Israel’s defense establishment.