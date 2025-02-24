Netanyahu’s sparks outrage, protests across border after remarks on demilitarization, Druze

Protests broke out in Syria early on Monday. after comments made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netnayahu on Sunday, warning Israel would not allow the new Syrian regime to send trooops south of Damascus.

“We demand the complete demilitarization of southern Syria in the provinces of Quneitra, Daraa and Suwayda from the forces of the new regime. Likewise, we will not tolerate any threat to the Druze community in southern Syria.”

In a speach to a ceremony for graduates of the IDF’s combat officer course, Netanyahu said that IDF troops would remain "on Mount Hermon and in the buffer zone indefinitely."

The demonstrations erupted in multiple locations, including the city of Bosra al-Sham, east of Daraa, as well as As-Suwayda and Quneitra. Video clips from the protests showed demonstrators waving the new Syrian flag and chanting slogans inciting against Israel, Jews, and Netanyahu himself.

A journalist from Quneitra told Ynet that there was widespread anger following Netanyahu's remarks and tension along the border. "There are nine Israeli military bases or positions inside Syrian territory," he said. "This violates the Disengagement Agreement between Israel and Syria from 1974. There is no justification for these troops to enter Syrian territory. They damage agricultural lands, block civilians from accessing their towns, and harm their lands and properties."

Since the fall of Assad's regime , IDF troops have been stationed in the demilitarized zone. "There is immense anger among people in Quneitra, Daraa, and As-Suwayda following Netanyahu’s statements," the journalist said. "There is no justification for these remarks, and no justification for him to interfere in Syria again. Netanyahu is trying to incite conflict between Sunnis and Druze, but this has no place among the Syrian people. He is attempting to prolong the war in the Middle East. The war will end in Gaza and Lebanon, but he is doing everything he can to extend his rule in Israel by provoking Syria. A new war cannot be ignited after 14 years of fighting against Iran, Hezbollah, and Assad's regime."

Reactions to Netanyahu's statements

He also claimed that Netanyahu's remarks were a direct challenge to Syrian sovereignty. "This is a direct threat to the government. The Syrian people have just emerged from war; they want nothing but stability and security—so why is Netanyahu threatening Syrian territory?"

Syria had paid a heavy price for its 14-year war—in lives, property, and widespread destruction, he said. "The whole world thought there would be a civil war in the country after Bashar Assad fell, but that didn’t happen. There was a breakthrough, and coexistence was achieved. In Quneitra, we were surprised by the entry of Israeli troops. They took away our joy over the regime’s fall and the departure of Iran from Syria."

The journalist said there was no justification for Israel's incursion into Syrian territory. "The Syrian people are highly aware, educated, and know right from wrong. There is absolutely no justification for the entry of foreign troops into Syrian territory." He claimed it was Syria that fought to expel Iran, and now Israel is labeling Syrians as terrorists, despite it being the Syrians who removed the Iranians. "I am on Syrian soil, in southern Syria, and I do not see what Netanyahu is talking about," he added.

Regarding the protests throughout the day, the journalist noted: "Large demonstrations will be held today and tomorrow, especially in southern Syria." He explained that Syrians in the As-Suwayda, Daraa, and Quneitra regions are asking the Syrian government to allow their new military forces to enter their areas to protect them. He said the Syrian government is working hard to control the borders, collecting scattered weapons across the country, and that the new leadership seeks to represent the entire spectrum of the Syrian people.

In recent weeks, reports from Arab media have described various interactions—some welcomed, others less so—between Syrian civilians near the border and IDF soldiers operating in the area. According to Al-Arabiya, IDF has made financial offers to residents of southern Syria. Sources from Quneitra told the Saudi outlet that IDF recently surveyed the population in various areas, examining the number of residents and their occupations, and offered some of them the opportunity to work in Israel.

"The Israeli army informed those who were offered work that they would be issued entry permits to Israel to work there, similar to what is done with Palestinians, in exchange for a sum of money for each worker—a sum considered significant compared to wages in Syria." According to the report, daily wages range from $75 to $100, which could attract many Syrians, though others rejected the offer, claiming Israel is occupying their land.

Last week, Al-Mayadeen citined a local Syrian source, who said that IDF troops had entered villages in the Quneitra area of southern Syria, conducted a census, which they claimed was intended to provide aid to the population. However, residents refused to accept assistance from IDF.