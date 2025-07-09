'War on Torah': Ultra-Orthodox leaders blast Haredi draft crackdown

The government is set to launch its Haredi military recruitment enforcement plan this month, officials said Wednesday during a meeting attended by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara .

Soon after the details were released, Moshe Gafni , leader of the Ashkenazi ultra-Orthodox Degel HaTorah party, sharply criticized the attorney general.

Haredim protest against army service in Bnei Brak

“In declaring herself the primary warrior against the world of Torah, Torah learners and the Jewish people, Attorney General Baharav‑Miara declared war on Torah study. We will not allow a single yeshiva student to be prevented from learning. The Jewish people are well‑versed from history—both near and distant—in attempts to stop Torah study, and their outcomes are well known,” Gafni said.

Aryeh Deri, leader of the Sephardic Haredi Shas party, also criticized Baharav‑Miara. “The draconian guidelines the attorney general published today against Torah learners in the Jewish state are a disgrace and a complete loss of sensibility. Using extreme measures like the most hardened criminals against yeshiva students—they are the keepers of Torah for the world—is something that should shock every Jew who loves and respects Torah. No one may interfere with a yeshiva student’s dedication to Torah,” he said.

Deri noted that just after the announcement, the High Court responded to petitioners that a hearing will take place on October 30 before justices Noam Sohlberg, David Mintz and Khaled Kabub.

Degel HaTorah Chairman Moshe Gafni

Yitzchak Goldknopf, chair of the United Torah Judaism Haredi coalition, who resigned from his post as housing minister over the draft‑exemption bill, blamed the government. “The attorney general continues her persecution of Torah study, but the blame lies squarely on the government, which should have passed the draft law as committed in the coalition agreements and ended this persecution. We expect the prime minister to honor the agreements and immediately standardize the status of Torah learners in Israel,” he said.

The follow‑up discussion on Haredi conscription took place on Monday, with participants including the attorney general, the head of the IDF Manpower Directorate and the deputy attorney general for criminal enforcement. According to IDF data, only 1,721 individuals classified as ultra‑Orthodox were conscripted in the last recruitment year. “This number does not meet security needs, the state’s commitments or the principle of equality,” the attorney general said.

According to the announcement, increased enforcement will begin this month and “will be conducted equally regarding draft‑dodgers across the population, with emphasis on the following aspects: shortening the time until a procurement order and declaration of draft‑dodging—to allow enforcement tools to be used more quickly.”

Draft dodgers will be arrested at the airport when attempting to leave the country

In the meeting, Manpower Directorate Commander Major General Dado Bar Kalifa said that enforcement had been bolstered at Ben Gurion Airport border crossings and checkpoints nationwide in cooperation with the Population Authority and coordinated with police. He also noted tighter coordination with police for random arrests of draft dodgers.

Additionally, border officials have been instructed to arrest known draft dodgers attempting to cross the border. Guidelines were also established on how discretion should be exercised in making arrests and taking other actions at crossings. As part of the enforcement plan, intelligence-driven, proactive operations will be carried out. Military officials said these measures are expected to improve efforts to address draft evasion and desertion.

Furthermore, in September, as part of the “Fresh Start” program, draft dodgers from across the population will be given a one-time, limited opportunity to enlist voluntarily without facing arrest. Those who do so will begin regular service immediately. After completing one year of service and meeting additional conditions, their draft-dodging charges will be dropped, and they will receive only a suspended sentence.