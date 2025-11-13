Pro-Palestinian activists barricade themselves atop Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate: 'Yalla intifada!'

In footage from the scene, one of the protesters can be heard shouting: “Yalla intifada!”

The group was seen lighting flares, and according to German media, initially refused police orders to come down from the iconic monument—one of the most prominent symbols of the German capital.

They were eventually brought down about 90 minutes later with the help of a police rescue team and were taken into custody.

