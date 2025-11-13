Pro-Palestinian activists barricade themselves atop Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate: 'Yalla intifada!'

Three pro‑Palestinian activists climbed the 26‑meter‑high Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Thursday, unfurled Palestinian flags and a large banner reading “Never again genocide-Freedom for Palestine."
In footage from the scene, one of the protesters can be heard shouting: “Yalla intifada!”
The group was seen lighting flares, and according to German media, initially refused police orders to come down from the iconic monument—one of the most prominent symbols of the German capital.
They were eventually brought down about 90 minutes later with the help of a police rescue team and were taken into custody.
Germany’s Bild newspaper reported that the activists used a cherry-picker crane to reach the top of the gate. Two others, who had been inside the vehicle from which the crane was operated, initially barricaded themselves inside, but police broke the windows and arrested them as well.
Bild, known for its pro-Israel editorial stance, ran the headline: “Israel-haters seize the Brandenburg Gate!”