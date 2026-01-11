Turkey seeks to join Saudi-Pakistani defense pact in move that could reshape Middle East

Bloomberg reported over the weekend, citing sources, that Turkey is seeking to join a defense alliance recently signed between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, a nuclear-armed state. The move could pave the way for a new security alignment that may shift the balance of power in the Middle East and beyond.
The defense pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, both Muslim countries, was signed in September and stipulates that any attack on one of the two states will be considered an attack on both. The clause is similar to Article 5 of the NATO charter, the Western military alliance of European states, Canada and the United States. Turkey itself is a NATO member, and its military is the alliance’s second largest, after that of the United States.
Sources who spoke with Bloomberg said talks on Turkey’s inclusion in the Saudi-Pakistani defense pact are at an advanced stage and that an agreement is highly likely to be signed eventually. The sources said expanding the alliance to include Ankara makes strategic sense for all three countries, as Turkey’s interests are increasingly aligned with those of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in South Asia, the Middle East and Africa.
According to the report, Turkey also views the pact as a way to strengthen its security and deterrence capabilities amid growing questions over how much it can rely on the United States and on President Donald Trump’s commitment to NATO.
Nihat Ali Özcan of the Ankara-based TEPAV think tank told Bloomberg that Saudi Arabia would bring economic power to a trilateral alliance, Pakistan would contribute nuclear capabilities, ballistic missiles and manpower, and Turkey would provide military experience and a highly developed defense industry. “As the United States prioritizes its own interests and those of Israel in the region, shifting dynamics and the consequences of regional conflicts are pushing countries to develop new mechanisms for identifying friends and enemies,” Özcan said.
Saudi Arabia and Turkey were rivals for years for leadership in the Sunni Muslim world and relations between them were marked by deep mistrust. In recent years, however, ties have improved and the two countries have expanded economic and security cooperation. Both are also concerned by Shiite Iran’s regional influence and support Syria’s new Sunni-led government.
Turkey and Pakistan have maintained close military ties for years. Ankara is building warships for Pakistan’s navy and has upgraded dozens of Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets. Turkey also shares drone technology with both countries.