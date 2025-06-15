Israel hits Iran hard—but did it damage the nuclear sites?

It is still unclear to what extent Israel has damaged Iran’s ballistic missile capacity or nuclear facilities, despite reports of successful attacks by the IDF, according to ILTV Security Brief anchor Calev Ben-David.

It is still unclear to what extent Israel has damaged Iran’s ballistic missile capacity or nuclear facilities, despite reports of successful attacks by the IDF, according to ILTV Security Brief anchor Calev Ben-David.

It is still unclear to what extent Israel has damaged Iran’s ballistic missile capacity or nuclear facilities, despite reports of successful attacks by the IDF, according to ILTV Security Brief anchor Calev Ben-David.