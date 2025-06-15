Israel hits Iran hard—but did it damage the nuclear sites?

It is still unclear to what extent Israel has damaged Iran’s ballistic missile capacity or nuclear facilities, despite reports of successful attacks by the IDF, according to ILTV Security Brief anchor Calev Ben-David.
Speaking to ILTV News, he said, “We know Israel took out the top military leadership of Iran. We know they killed at least nine top Iranian nuclear scientists of their program. What we do not know is exactly what physical damage has been done to the nuclear facilities.”
Ben-David noted that significant damage was reported at the Natanz Nuclear Facility. In addition, the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center (INTC)—another key nuclear site—was the target of large-scale Israeli attacks.
“A big question remains about the Fordow [Fuel Enrichment Plant], which is where there's a big nuclear stockpile buried deep underground,” Ben-David continued. “Because if that Iranian nuclear program gets sufficiently damaged, that could be incentive for it to return to the negotiating table and just save what it can of its nuclear program—maybe a civilian nuclear program—and give up its hope of enriching uranium.”
Watch the full interview beginning at around three minutes in: