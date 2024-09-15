Trump is safe after shooting, suspect in custody

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is safe after an incident on Sunday in which two people exchanged gunfire outside his Florida golf club, the New York Post said, citing law enforcement sources.

Trump's campaign had earlier said he was safe following gunshots in his vicinity but gave no details.

4 View gallery Donald Trump in a campaign rally on Friday ( Photo: Piroschka Van de Wouw / Reuters )

CNN reported that officials believe the armed man intended to target the former president. One person was detained in connection to the shooting, the network said quoting a law enforcement source.

Earlier, the New York Post said that Trump was never in danger. "The incident took place outside the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach," it added.

It was unclear from the reporting, whether Trump was at the gulf club when the shooting occurred or in the area. "A Secret Service agent opened fire because the shooter fired shots a number of times," the Post reported.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





4 View gallery Aftermath of shooting near Trump Florida gulf club ( Photo: Stephanie Matat / AP )

Representatives of the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump was injured in an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on July 13, just months ahead of what looks likely to be a highly contested Nov. 5 election in which he will be pitted against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

4 View gallery The Trump golf club in Florida ( Photo: Alex Brandon / AP )

Trump's son Don Jr. said in a post on X that an AK47 was found in the nearby bushes.

NBC reported that after hearing the shots, the former president was moved to safety. A senior law enforcement official told the network that Trump was at the club at the time but he did not have evidence that the Republican presidential candidate was a target of an attack.

The Secret Service said they were cooperating with the local Palm Beach police and investigating the incident. the club was closed.

The first shooting of a U.S. president or major party presidential candidate in more than four decades was a glaring security lapse that forced Kimberly Cheatle to resign as Secret Service director under bipartisan congressional pressure.

Trump was grazed in the right ear and one rallygoer was killed in the gunfire. The gunman, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, was shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper.

4 View gallery Donald Trump and Kamala Harris at their debate last week ( Photo: Alex Brandon / AP )

The White House said in a statement that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had been briefed about the incident and were "relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team.

Harris said she was glad Trump was safe in a post on X.

I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 15, 2024

