IDF launches targeted raid in southern Lebanon: 'The end is not near, it will take time'

While Northern Command is deepening its presence in southern Lebanon and doubling the number of forces along the border, the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli Air Force are also intensifying direct pressure on the power centers of Iran’s regime.

Southern Lebanon

Military officials said Monday that the message remains clear: Israel will continue its strikes as the campaign progresses, warning that the conflict will require endurance from the home front.

Lebanon: targeted raid and reinforced forces

Overnight, forces from the 36th Division’s combat teams began a targeted raid aimed at eliminating terrorists and destroying Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

The troops are operating opposite the Israeli communities of Misgav Am, Kfar Giladi and Margaliot in the Galilee Panhandle, reaching the area of the village of Rab al-Thalathin west of Misgav Am.

Before the forces entered the area, Israeli forces carried out heavy fire strikes and attacked numerous Hezbollah targets from both air and ground.

The military said the operation is part of a broader effort to establish a forward defensive layer intended to create an additional security buffer for residents of northern Israel.

Over the past week, Northern Command has led a campaign aimed at degrading Hezbollah’s military capabilities.

So far, more than 700 targets have been struck, including 120 in the past 24 hours alone. About 300 Hezbollah terrorists have been killed and more than 50 buildings have been destroyed.

“The message is clear,” the military said. “We continue to strike from the air and target Radwan forces.”

The IDF has doubled the number of troops deployed in the sector.

“This is not a ground maneuver but an intelligence-driven raid operation,” military officials said. “Hezbollah and Iran are one and the same, and we will not allow them to operate in this area, not in Beirut and nowhere else.”

Iran: deeper strikes against regime infrastructure

At the same time, Israel continues to operate against what it describes as the primary source of power behind the conflict.

The Israeli Air Force has intensified strikes on regime targets in Iran, focusing on command centers, Basij headquarters and internal security bodies responsible for suppressing the population.

Earlier Monday, a ballistic missile launch site and the headquarters of a regional regime corps in Isfahan were struck.

Military officials say time will be needed to achieve a significant operational outcome, adding that the attacks are part of a broader effort to damage Iran’s “value chain,” which includes its nuclear program.

“We are acting systematically and there are thousands more targets,” officials said.

According to the military, intelligence assessments show a decline in the motivation of Iranian operatives to carry out missile launches.

However, despite the drop in launch activity, officials caution that the process will take time.

Rocket launchers still a key target

The IDF says its hunt for rocket launchers continues around the clock.

Despite the large number already destroyed, many launch systems remain in the field.

“We are striking every link in the value chain, and every commander eliminated reduces the enemy’s rocket capabilities,” the military said.

Officials stress that even though the number of launches has decreased, the public must not become complacent.

Home Front Command instructions remain unchanged, and currently there is no distinction between the northern region and the rest of the country.

The military continues to conduct ongoing assessments aimed at easing restrictions on civilians when possible, but officials emphasize that no unnecessary risks will be taken.