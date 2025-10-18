Hezbollah tries to edge closer to Israeli border; IDF steps up airstrikes and drills

The Israel DPhoto: IDFefense Forces are intensifying pressure on Hezbollah amid the militant group’s attempts to rebuild its capabilities. Over the past 24 hours, the IDF struck dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, officials said Saturday.

Following complaints from residents along the northern border that Hezbollah members were spotted approaching the fence, Galilee Division Commander Brig. Gen. Yuval Gez sent a message to local security coordinators confirming the reports and outlining the army’s policy for enforcement along the frontier.

“In recent days, we have identified increased attempts to reach agricultural areas along the front during olive harvest season,” Gez wrote. “We are focusing our efforts on these areas and acting to drive away any suspect we detect. We will not allow Hezbollah activity or recovery along the front and will continue to operate offensively and continuously.”

The division operates across several kilometers of territory, with five outposts inside Lebanon. Its enforcement begins at the border and extends toward Beirut, including raids that uncover large Hezbollah weapons caches still hidden in the area. At the same time, the division runs air interdiction operations to prevent Hezbollah’s southern and Radwan forces from regrouping or rebuilding.

Hezbollah still retains certain capabilities and is seeking new ways to restore them, Israeli officials said. The IDF’s goal is to eliminate those capabilities entirely. “Always soldiers before civilians, especially when there are warnings,” Gez emphasized, referring to lessons learned from the situation before Oct. 7, when troops were held back and civilians were exposed to Hezbollah threats. Gez also announced that next week the army will conduct its largest divisional exercise since the war began, aimed at further strengthening operational readiness.

Friday was an intense day in the northern theater, with Israeli Air Force strikes across Lebanon. In the afternoon, the IDF attacked underground terror infrastructure in the Bekaa Valley and southern Lebanon used to store weapons. According to an army spokesperson, the strikes were meant to prevent Hezbollah from restoring its military capabilities. In the evening, the IDF hit dozens of additional targets in southern Lebanon, including a quarry Hezbollah used to produce concrete for rebuilding destroyed military facilities and weapons depots. The army said the move is part of its ongoing campaign against Hezbollah’s use of civilian areas and infrastructure for military purposes.

One of the main targets belonged to the “Green Without Borders” organization, which was exposed in 2018 as a civilian cover for Hezbollah operations along the border. Although it claims to protect forests and wildlife, the group was found to mask militant activity in southern Lebanon. In recent years, it has been sanctioned by the United States for cooperating with Hezbollah. Meanwhile, another attempted attack was thwarted Saturday afternoon, the details of which are under investigation. Since the ceasefire began, the IDF has eliminated 317 militants in Lebanon, highlighting ongoing enforcement efforts to disrupt Hezbollah’s buildup and recovery.