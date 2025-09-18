US judge orders deportation of pro-Palestinian activist to Syria or Algeria

A U.S. immigration judge has ruled that Mahmoud Khalil, a 30-year-old lawful permanent resident active in pro-Palestinian campus protests, is to be deported to either Algeria or Syria for allegedly failing to disclose material facts on his green card application.

The case stems from a March 2025 detention of Khalil, a Columbia University student born in Syria to Palestinian parents who holds Algerian citizenship. He was taken into immigration custody for over 100 days, a period which included missing the birth of his child, before being released in June by a federal judge in New Jersey, who said his continued detention was unconstitutional and amounted to punishment. The judge also found Khalil posed no flight risk and no danger to the public.

2 View gallery Pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil ( Photo: AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file )

In her ruling late Wednesday, Judge Jamee E. Comans said Khalil “willfully misrepresented material fact(s)” in his application, including matters related to his past activism and affiliations. She ruled he should be removed to Algeria, and if that was not possible, to Syria.

Khalil’s attorneys say they will appeal. Meanwhile, the New Jersey federal court order continues to block his immediate removal or detention while proceedings over his civil rights lawsuit against the administration move forward.

Khalil, whose wife is a U.S. citizen and whose son is U.S.-born, has argued that the case is politically motivated and represents a retaliation for his free speech and activism. Critics have raised concerns that the government is conflating criticism of Israel with extremism.

2 View gallery Pro-Palestinian rally for Mahmoud Khalil, protest leader at Columbia University, outside a courthouse in New York, March 12 ( Photo: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP )

Khalil has drawn attention as one of the most visible leaders of anti-Israel protests at Columbia University, some of which turned violent. His case became a rallying point after President Donald Trump, upon returning to office in January, vowed to expel non-citizens who took part in riots or violent demonstrations.

In a statement following the ruling, Khalil accused the Trump administration of retaliating against him for his activism. “It is no surprise that the Trump administration continues to retaliate against me for my exercise of free speech,” he said. “Their latest attempt, through a kangaroo immigration court, exposes their true colors once again