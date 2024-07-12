Israeli, US officials say Saudi Arabia normalization not likely before elections

recently told Ynet, "Normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel is no longer a realistic possibility until after the U.S. presidential elections in November."

officials in recent months following the discussions they held with their Israeli counterparts, the talks for signing a historic agreement have effectively been frozen.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has clarified that such a deal wouldn’t be able to take place before the elections and without a cease-fire in Gaza. The government explained that Riyadh can’t justify normalizing relations with Israel to the Arab world while a war is ongoing in the Gaza Strip.

The main disagreement between the two countries remains the same and concerns Israel's principled recognition of a future independent Palestinian state, a demand that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected.

