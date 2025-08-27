Dog park in Ramla to honor 28-year-old killed at Nova festival, reflecting his deep love for dogs

The city of Ramla will inaugurate a dog park this week named after Arie (Arik) Hefetz, who was murdered by Hamas terrorists at the Nova music festival , at the request of his mother, Genya Elkind.

“In every child’s smile, in every dog’s bark, we will remember Arie and the message he left behind: live life and don’t waste a second,” Ramla Mayor Michael Vidal said.

Arie (Arik) Hefetz was only 28 when he was murdered by Hamas terrorists while fleeing the Nova music festival with his friends on October 7.

From a shelter near Kibbutz Alumim, he sent his family a final WhatsApp message: “If something happens to me, know that I loved you all."

One of his greatest loves was his dog, Mik, whom he had adopted two years before the war. “From a very young age, Arik asked for a dog, but I was afraid of dogs and wouldn’t allow it,” said his mother, Genya.

2 View gallery Arie (Arik) Hefetz with his dog Mika ( Photo shared by the family )

“At 26, he moved out so he could raise a puppy. He named her Mika and loved her so much. When he traveled for six months to work in Mexico, he took her with him. She was his greatest love."

“When he came to visit me, he would say to her, ‘Go say hi to Grandma,’” recalled Genya. "I asked him, 'Arik, why do you call me a dog's grandma?'"

When war broke out, Hefetz’s roommate was drafted and placed Mika with his parents, who decided to adopt her.

“We weren’t able to care for her because of our situation,” Genya said. “They gave her a warm home. They would send me pictures of Mika, and I even met her once at Ha'Yarkon Park. I brought her a treat. It was a powerful and difficult meeting.”

'I failed. I tried to save him and couldn’t'

Hefetz’s close friend Ilan Svyatsky, who was with him at Nova, grew up alongside him in Ramla. “We were like brothers,” he said. “From a young age he used to dog-sit and walk many dogs in the neighborhood."

Svyatsky described their last moments on October 7. “There were four of us, and when the attack started, we were among the first to leave the festival. We somehow managed to reach a shelter near Alumim," he said.

"Two of our friends stayed outside while Arie and I went inside. When the terrorists came, we split; our friends fled, and we stayed in the shelter. The terrorists threw grenades inside the shelter, but somehow we survived.

“At some point, we ran out into the fields. The terrorists shot at us. Arie was hit. We lay on the ground for about 40 minutes in near silence until IDF forces arrived and fought the terrorists."

Later, Arie was evacuated to an army post at Alumim, where medics tried to save him. "I slapped him to keep him awake. We tried CPR, but the medic quickly realized Arie wouldn’t make it.

2 View gallery Mika at the Nova Festival Victims Memorial in Re'im ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

"I never took my hand off his wound, trying to stop the bleeding and praying a doctor would arrive, but he was already dead. I tried to save him and couldn’t.”

'We still can’t believe he’s gone'

In recent weeks, Genya asked the city of Ramla to establish a dog park in her son’s name. “Arik always explained to me how important it was for Mika to meet other dogs, to feel part of a pack,” she said. “The city immediately agreed, and I deeply appreciate their support and consent to commemorate Arik in that way."

“The truth is, we still can’t believe he’s gone,” she added. “It doesn’t fit him. He always managed to escape every situation."

Svyatsky, like many of Hefetz’s friends, plans to attend the inauguration of the dog park this week. “He loved Mika insanely,” he said. “She brought light into his life.” Mika’s adoptive family will also be there.

Mayor Vidal said: “Arie loved music, dancing and traveling, and above all he loved to love. These days, he should have been celebrating his 30th birthday. The dog park, created at his family’s request, tells the story of a life cut short. Even though Arie was taken from us, his spirit remains.