Family of slain hostage urges swift action, citing complex recovery operations

The family of Dror Or, an Israeli man murdered and taken into Gaza on October 7, 2023, said Monday that efforts to retrieve his remains, along with those of two other slain hostages, involve complicated operations requiring urgent attention and international coordination.
“We receive updates daily about ongoing search operations for Dror, [Sgt. First Class] Ran [Gvili] and Sudthisak [Rinthalak],” said Elad Or, Dror’s brother, in an interview with Ynet. “We need this to happen now. More can be done—and faster.”
Or confirmed that official state bodies have been in contact with the family, and noted that authorities described the rescue efforts as involving “a search area and method that are somewhat complex.” He said Israel is preparing to bring in international forces for a deeper search as part of ongoing negotiations with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. “There is a process underway. I see the activity, but the days are dragging on,” he said. “We’re trying to stay strong and keep patient.”
Dror Or was abducted from Kibbutz Be’eri and initially classified as a hostage. After 208 days, authorities confirmed he was no longer alive. He is survived by three children—Yahli, Noam and Alma—and was the partner of Yonat Or, who was killed during the October 7 Hamas-led massacre. Two of his children, Noam and Alma, were also taken captive and were released as part of the first hostage deal in November 2023, 50 days after their abduction.
“The kids are carrying on with life—they’re dealing with grief, but also with routine,” said Elad. “It’s a complicated reality. Their world will never be the same.”
Dror managed Be’eri’s boutique dairy for about 15 years, making artisan cheeses with his business partner Dagan Peleg. “Dror was a man of passion, a people person,” Peleg recalled. His sister Dana once described him as “a central figure in our family—beloved, kind-hearted and always ready to help.”
The family’s appeal comes just days after the return of Meny Godard’s body to Israel, over two years after he was murdered and abducted from Be’eri during the same attack. “It’s not easy,” Or said. “Today we’ll attend his funeral. He and his wife Ayelet were killed not far from where my brother and Yonat were also murdered, in Be’eri’s Kerem neighborhood. These are difficult days, though we see some progress in the hostage deal.”
As of Monday, the bodies of three slain hostages remain in Gaza: Dror Or, Sgt. First Class Ran Gvili and Thai national Sudthisak Rinthalak. The families continue to press for their retrieval.