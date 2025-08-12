Gazans arrested in northern Israel after illegally crossing border

The Israel Police’s Northern District officers and Border Police forces arrested 42 Palestinians from Gaza who had illegally entered Israel overnight Tuesday. The arrests took place in Nazareth as part of a targeted operation to curb illegal entry.
According to police, officers first located 28 individuals without entry permits in a building along with a large quantity of goods whose ownership was unclear. During the same operation, they raided a safe house where 11 more were found and later discovered another apartment containing three more.
In total, police say 43 people were detained in three separate apartments, all confirmed to be Gaza Strip residents. Both the detainees and the seized goods were transferred to the Nazareth police station for further investigation.
Officers will continue to act “with determination and professionalism to safeguard public security and prevent illegal entry at all times and in all places,” according to a joint statement given following the operation.