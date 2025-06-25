Expert says 70% of Israelis show trauma symptoms amid ongoing conflict

Following 12 days of war between Israel and Iran, many Israelis are showing signs of trauma, according to Prof. Eyal Fruchter, co-founder of the ICAR Collective.
“One of the biggest things that trauma causes is a change in the perception of the world as not manageable and dangerous,” he told ILTV News. “This happens to a lot of people that suffer from trauma. Now, when you re-traumatize, it just enhances the amount of belief that the world is not tolerable, that you cannot bear the traumas, that you cannot coordinate them, and you cannot control them. And once you feel uncontrolled, it's very hard to get back control of your life.”
Fruchter explained that Israel was already in a fragile state before the October 7 attacks, following the COVID-19 pandemic, which left many Israelis struggling mentally and emotionally.
“It started very low, with fewer professionals and long queues for treatment,” Fruchter said. He noted that COVID triggered a rise in anxiety disorders, eating disorders, and drug abuse. Then came October 7—and now, the recent escalation with Iran.
“We have an ongoing trauma that is built on past traumas, and it really accelerates the need for help,” he said. “About 70% of the population suffers from at least one symptom of traumatic events, from post-traumatic stress disorder, and we have a huge rise in the use of anxiety medication. And of course, drugs like cannabis and a lot more usage of hotlines and professionals.”
Fruchter said more than a quarter of a million Israelis have sought mental health treatment—and there simply aren’t enough caregivers to meet the demand.
“We need to build a lot of things and to start using a lot of technologies in order to make sure that we have the right answers for these people,” he added.
