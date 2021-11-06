Israel suggests U.S open consulate for Palestinians in West Bank, not Jerusalem

Israel stepped up its public opposition on Saturday to a plan by President Joe Biden's administration to reopen a U.S. consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem, suggesting such a mission should be in the West Bank.

Under former President Donald Trump, Washington delighted Israelis and outraged Palestinians by closing the Jerusalem consulate and placing its staff within the U.S. Embassy to Israel that was moved to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in 2018.

2 צפייה בגלריה The United States consulate building in Jerusalem ( Photo: TPS )

Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state and saw the U.S. initiative to move its embassy as undermining that aspiration. Israel, which captured East Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War, calls Jerusalem its indivisible capital.

Seeking to repair ties with Palestinians, the Biden administration has said it would reopen the consulate, although it has not given a date.

"My position, and it was presented to the Americans ... is that there is no place for a U.S. consulate which serves the Palestinians in Jerusalem. We are voicing our opinion consistently, quietly, without drama," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told reporters.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, speaking next to Bennett, proposed reopening the consulate in the de-facto seat of Palestinian government in Ramallah, in the West Bank.

"If they (the United States) want to open a consulate in Ramallah, we have no problem with that," he said.

2 צפייה בגלריה Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (right) and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speak at a press conference in Jerusalem ( Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg )

In Ramallah, the spokesman of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas rejected Lapid's comments.

"We will only accept a U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, the capital of the Palestinian state. That was what the U.S. administration had announced and had committed itself to doing," Nabil Abu Rudeineh told Reuters.

Spokespeople for the U.S. Embassy did not immediately comment.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last month Washington would "be moving forward with the process of opening a consulate as part of deepening of those ties with the Palestinians", although one of his senior staff also said Israel's rejection of the plan was an obstacle.