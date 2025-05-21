IDF troops mistakenly fire near diplomats in Jenin: 'Delegation deviated from approved route'

Israel Defense Forces troops mistakenly fired near a diplomatic delegation visiting Jenin on Wednesday after the group reportedly strayed from an approved path in an active combat zone, according to the military. No injuries were reported.

The incident occurred as 25 Arab and European ambassadors and diplomats toured the area, according to Palestinian officials. Video from the scene showed IDF soldiers firing warning shots into the air as the diplomats approached a yellow gate separating them from the military. Gunfire could be heard in the background of one interview conducted with a member of the delegation.





The IDF said the delegation had coordinated its visit in advance and had been instructed to follow a specific route due to ongoing military operations in the area. “A preliminary investigation indicates the delegation deviated from the approved path and entered a restricted area,” the military said. “The IDF force on site fired warning shots. There were no casualties or damage.”

Some members of the delegation reportedly approached the Jenin refugee camp, where IDF troops have been operating for several months. The soldiers fired to keep the group at a safe distance, the military said.

Once it was confirmed that the individuals were foreign diplomats, Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fuchs, head of the IDF Central Command, immediately launched an investigation. Brig. Gen. Hisham Ibrahim, head of the Civil Administration, instructed officers to speak directly with representatives of the countries involved and brief the diplomats on the findings of the initial probe. “The IDF regrets the discomfort caused,” the statement said.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported the delegation included ambassadors from Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the European Union, Portugal, China, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Turkey, Spain, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Japan, Romania, Mexico, Sri Lanka, Canada, India, Chile, France, the United Kingdom and others. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the incident.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani called the shooting “unacceptable” and demanded “immediate clarification from the Israeli government about what happened. Threats to diplomats are intolerable,” he said. Tajani also said that Israel's ambassador to Italy will be summoned.

The Jenin refugee camp has long been a focal point of Palestinian militant activity and has been under IDF control for several months. Dozens of Israeli troops, along with Border Police units, remain stationed there. Meanwhile, the city of Jenin has seen a partial return to normal life, with schools and shopping centers open. Israeli authorities have also resumed allowing Arab citizens of Israel to shop in the city on weekends, generating millions of shekels in local revenue.