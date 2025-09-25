In UN address, Palestinian leader outlines postwar Gaza plan, calls on Hamas to disarm

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday he was ready to work with U.S. President Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia, France and the United Nations to implement a Gaza peace plan adopted at a September 22 conference, which he said could pave the way for a just peace and broader regional cooperation.

Abbas made the remarks in a pre-recorded speech to the UN General Assembly.

1 View gallery Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas

The 89-year-old criticized Israeli policies in Gaza and the West Bank, but at the same time, also condemned Hamas for its Oct. 7 attack on Israel, saying the assault did not represent the Palestinian people or their struggle for justice and independence.

He declared Gaza an inseparable part of a future Palestinian state and said his government was ready to take full responsibility for its administration and security, adding that Hamas would not be part of that government and must disarm under a unified state framework.