In UN address, Palestinian leader outlines postwar Gaza plan, calls on Hamas to disarm

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday he was ready to work with U.S. President Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia, France and the United Nations to implement a Gaza peace plan adopted at a September 22 conference, which he said could pave the way for a just peace and broader regional cooperation.
Abbas made the remarks in a pre-recorded speech to the UN General Assembly.
Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas
The 89-year-old criticized Israeli policies in Gaza and the West Bank, but at the same time, also condemned Hamas for its Oct. 7 attack on Israel, saying the assault did not represent the Palestinian people or their struggle for justice and independence.
He declared Gaza an inseparable part of a future Palestinian state and said his government was ready to take full responsibility for its administration and security, adding that Hamas would not be part of that government and must disarm under a unified state framework.
Abbas criticized Israel for failing to comply with more than 1,000 UN resolutions and undermining the Oslo Accords, while thanking the 153 countries that have recognized Palestinian statehood. He stressed that Palestinians have already recognized Israel’s right to exist and rejected equating solidarity with Palestine to antisemitism.
