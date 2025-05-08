Report: Satellite images reveal suspected secret Iranian nuclear weapons facility

As Tehran and Washington continue negotiations over a potential new nuclear agreement, satellite images of a previously unknown facility in northern Iran—allegedly linked to the country’s nuclear weapons program—were published Thursday.

According to the report on Fox News, the site is located in Semnan Province, not far from known nuclear facilities. The Iranian opposition group National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) claims the facility has been operating for over a decade and is referred to by Iranian officials under the codename “Rainbow Site.”

Secret nuclear weapons site in Iran

Iran insists the facility is a chemical plant. However, the NCRI alleges it is used for developing nuclear weapons and specifically for producing tritium—a radioactive isotope that can be used to enhance the explosive power of nuclear warheads. Unlike enriched uranium, the report notes, tritium has no commercial or civilian use, "casting further doubt on Iran’s longstanding claims that its nuclear ambitions are solely for energy or civilian use," Fox News reported.

Meanwhile, diplomatic sources told opposition-aligned network Iran International that despite Tehran’s agreement to allow extensive inspections of its nuclear facilities by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), significant disagreements with the U.S. remain—chief among them, Iran’s demand to continue uranium enrichment. These issues are hindering progress in the talks.

Two Iranian diplomats, speaking anonymously, said it is unclear whether the next round of negotiations, scheduled for this week, will take place as planned, following a delay in last week’s talks in Oman. One diplomat familiar with the discussions said, “Iran has agreed to rigorous and ongoing inspections of its nuclear sites by IAEA inspectors, and both sides have reached understandings on oversight and verification measures.”

However, he added that key disputes persist. “The main disagreement concerns Iran’s right to enrich uranium—a point the U.S. strongly opposes.” He noted that the lack of a clear agenda and coordination has complicated the negotiations. “Each round is held under a different framework, with no structured process,” he said.

Another diplomat said Washington has introduced additional issues into the talks, including Iran’s ballistic missile program and its network of proxy forces in the region. On this issue, a separate source told Iran International that Tehran had agreed to temporarily restrain its proxies, including the Houthis in Yemen, to avoid giving Israel a pretext to derail a potential deal.