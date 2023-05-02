Man hurt in West Bank shooting attack

A 39-year-old man suffered light wounds on Tuesday, after shots were fired at cars near the West Bank settlement of Avnei Hefetz.
Medical emergency teams transported him to hospital for treatment.
Moments earlier security forces were alerted by a woman of a terrorist opening fire at cars on the road. She said she saw a man got out of a Palestinian car and opened fire on at least three passing cars, before she drove away. Troops found empty shells on the scene and began an investigation.
MDA said they received a call shortly before 8 am about shots being fired. "Paramedics treated an injured man who was fully conscious and hurt by broken glass, and transported him to the Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba," they said.
The attack came shortly after rockets were fired at southern Israel from Gaza, falling in open fields and causing no injuries.
The Islamic Jihad announced a general strike in the West Bank and Gaza after a senior member of the terror group died in an Israeli prison where he had been on hunger strike for the past 86 days.